National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.07

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 1135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

National Research Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,124,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 85.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.