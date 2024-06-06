National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. National American University shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,350 shares trading hands.
National American University Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
About National American University
National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National American University
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.