Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.74

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 35023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 123,200 shares of company stock worth $657,171. Insiders own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
