Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.74

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 35023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63. The stock has a market cap of C$368.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.34.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 123,200 shares of company stock worth $657,171. Insiders own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.