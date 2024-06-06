MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Raised to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $364.11.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $233.24 on Monday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $225.25 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in MongoDB by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,915,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

