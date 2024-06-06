Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,725.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.60).

In other Mitie Group news, insider Derek Mapp bought 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.71 ($12,547.99). Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

