Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,830,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNMD opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $521.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.64. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

