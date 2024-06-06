Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Report on Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,830,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
MNMD opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $521.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.64. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mind Medicine (MindMed)
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- About the Markup Calculator
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.