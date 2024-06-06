Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $194,328.04 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,069.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,911 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,317,255.35.

On Friday, May 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total transaction of $218,505.70.

On Friday, April 26th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20.

On Friday, April 12th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total transaction of $239,242.50.

NASDAQ:META opened at $495.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.21 and a 200-day moving average of $434.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.88 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

