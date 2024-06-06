Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $92.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.78.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after buying an additional 506,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,165,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $24,446,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 248,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

