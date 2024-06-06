Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 112.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 30.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,004,000 after buying an additional 1,199,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.36. 2,411,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

