McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $586.28. 129,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,229. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $383.82 and a fifty-two week high of $587.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $543.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.91.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,451 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,352. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

