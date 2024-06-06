Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has $908 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 9.3% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $907,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

MRVL stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,247,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,324,800. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

