Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $415.00 at Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $498.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $445.65.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $308.27 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.15. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.