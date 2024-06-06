Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $397.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.77.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.00. 3,770,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,464. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.34. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 36.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

