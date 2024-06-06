Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $15.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.55. 10,670,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

