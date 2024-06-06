Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up to $99.99

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $99.99, but opened at $102.48. Logitech International shares last traded at $101.65, with a volume of 158,660 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Logitech International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 407,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.



Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

