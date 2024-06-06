loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.31. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 152,423 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,956,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,455.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 783,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,956,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,455.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,480 shares of company stock worth $882,590 over the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

