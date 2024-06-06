loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $90,500.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,956,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,455.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12.

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20.

loanDepot Price Performance

loanDepot stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LDI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 147,198 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 172,802 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 879,650 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.