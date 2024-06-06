Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Trading Up 6.8%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 442,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 363,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$359.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.98.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.