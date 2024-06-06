Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Trading Up 6.8%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 442,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 363,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
