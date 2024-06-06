Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

