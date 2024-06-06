Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.47.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$25.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.81 and a 1 year high of C$48.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.