Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LB. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.81 and a one year high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

