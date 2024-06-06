Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,055 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

