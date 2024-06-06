Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

VSS stock opened at $119.49 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

