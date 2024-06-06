Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,291,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,453.59 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,344.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,250.92.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

