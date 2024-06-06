Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,560,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,451 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,352 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $579.60 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $383.82 and a 52 week high of $579.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

