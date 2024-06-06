Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $981,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.13. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

