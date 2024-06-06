Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $933,000 Investment in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 9.63% of Eterna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ERNA opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

