Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $955,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $351.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $351.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

