Kenneth D. Krause Sells 3,331 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,735. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,075,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,668 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

