Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$50,400.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$50,400.00.

Bruce Douglas Gigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 7,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$43,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$164,430.00.

Shares of KEL opened at C$6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.59. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$8.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.95.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$126.39 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4507257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

