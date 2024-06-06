Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

MAN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

