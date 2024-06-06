Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,097,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,704,000 after acquiring an additional 130,997 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 43.0% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,664,000 after acquiring an additional 865,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 1,453,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

