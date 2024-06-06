Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Price Performance
Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.30. 1,207,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,600. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.