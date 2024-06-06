Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $427.65. 486,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.25. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $442.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

