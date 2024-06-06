Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,187,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,187,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,803 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 276.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,944,000 after buying an additional 923,680 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 859.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after buying an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

