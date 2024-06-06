JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.15.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $259.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.60. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

