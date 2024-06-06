JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.91. 7,507,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

