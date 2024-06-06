Joseph Group Capital Management Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 48.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 54.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $175.73. 2,228,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,791. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

