Joseph Group Capital Management Has $221,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.48. 6,568,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,569. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

