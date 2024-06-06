Joseph Group Capital Management Has $2.22 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 754,455 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

