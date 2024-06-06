Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 2,139 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $750,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 4.6 %

SJM traded up $5.04 on Thursday, hitting $115.37. 2,152,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,164. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $154.34. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Read Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.