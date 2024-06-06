Joseph Group Capital Management Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 902,262 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after buying an additional 825,276 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 729,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,141,000.

JCPB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $46.41. 282,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

