Jefferies Financial Group Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$26.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.31.

TSE:LB traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 72,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,509. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.81 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

