iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.43 and last traded at $66.30. Approximately 32,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 67,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $670.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,209.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

