iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $119.80

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.80 and last traded at $120.23, with a volume of 27830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.60.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,269,000.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

