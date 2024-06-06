iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Up 1.8%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.10 and last traded at C$20.09. Approximately 294,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 408,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.74.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.95.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.