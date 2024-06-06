iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,291,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,010.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after purchasing an additional 454,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,930,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,517,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,747. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.88 and its 200-day moving average is $151.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

