iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Joseph Group Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.69. 3,664,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

