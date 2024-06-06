iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.40. The stock had a trading volume of 776,656 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.52.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

