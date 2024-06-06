iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Trading Up 1.4%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.45. 702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI BIC ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.